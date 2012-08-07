FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says US Midwest drought historic, seeks aid for region
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

Obama says US Midwest drought historic, seeks aid for region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday said the drought in the U.S. Midwest is taking a heavy toll on the crop growing region, and called on Congress to pass a farm bill that would provide more aid to ranchers and farmers.

“We are seeing devastating droughts throughout the country. It is a historic drought and it is having a profound impact on farmers and ranchers all across many states,” Obama said, following a meeting with members of the White House Rural Council.

Nearly two-thirds of the continental United States is under moderate to exceptional drought, the worst drought since 1956.

