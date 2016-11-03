FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2016 / 7:40 PM / 10 months ago

REFILE-U.S. could file charges in generic drug probe by year-end - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word "file" in first paragraph)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors could file the first charges in their criminal investigation of generic drugmakers over suspected price collusion by the end of the year, Bloomberg reported.

The antitrust investigation by the Justice Department spans more than a dozen companies and about two dozen drugs, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The grand jury probe is examining whether some executives agreed with one another to raise prices, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2e6cZjF)

A DoJ spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

