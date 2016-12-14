FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. files first charges in generic drug price-fixing probe - Bbg
December 14, 2016 / 5:29 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. files first charges in generic drug price-fixing probe - Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice accused two executives of Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc of colluding with other generic drugmakers to fix prices, the first criminal charges stemming from a sweeping two-year investigation, Bloomberg reported.

Heritage Pharmaceuticals' former chief executive, Jeffrey Glazerof, and an ex-president, Jason Malek, were charged in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing court filings. (bloom.bg/2hFD6PS)

Shares of generic drugmakers such as Mylan NV, Endo International Plc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd tumbled after the report.

A representative from Heritage Pharmaceuticals, based in Eatontown, New Jersey, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

