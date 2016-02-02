Documents show profit-seeking behind price hikes at Turing, Valeant

(Reuters) - A decision by Turing Pharmaceuticals to increase profits by raising the price of a lifesaving drug by 5,000 percent drove some patient co-pays up to $16,000, according to excerpts of documents that congressional committee members made public on Tuesday.

The excerpts, which are highlighted in memos released by Democrats on the powerful U.S. House of Representatives Committee in Oversight and Government Reform, give a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the business decisions leading to both Turing and Canada-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals’ drastic price increases for certain drugs.

The increases sparked a major public outcry. Both companies are now facing federal investigations over drug pricing.

The document excerpts show how Valeant bought two heart medicines for their “material pricing potential.” The company increased the price of Isuprel by 525 percent and Nitropress, by 212 percent.

The documents also suggest Valeant hiked the prices of an additional 20 drugs by more than 200 percent between 2014 and 2015.

In a statement, Valeant said it had responded to complaints about the price of these drugs by offering volume-based discounts of up to 30 percent.

A Turing spokeswoman did not have an immediate comment. A lawyer for Martin Shkreli, the company’s former chief executive officer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shkreli, who also faces securities fraud charges , is slated to appear before the committee on Thursday with Valeant interim CEO Howard Schiller. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, called for the probe.

Tuesday’s excerpts show how Shkreli and Turing employees tried to maximize profits from Daraprim, which is used to treat a parasitic infection called toxoplasmosis, while warding off a potential public relations backlash from HIV patients who rely on the drug.

“Very good. Nice work as usual. $1bn here we come,” Shkreli wrote in a May email to the board.

Not long after Turing acquired the drug, reports began to pour in about patients with skyrocketing co-pays.

In one August email, a Walgreens Boots Alliance executive wrote to inquire if the company would grant exceptions for “those patients with a co-pay over the approved amount of $10,000.”

In another case, the company received a plea from Walgreens to reduce the price of Daraprim for a dog, who was “obviously not covered by insurance.”

A Turing executive turned down the request and directed the pharmacy to a “vet meds website.” (Additional reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)