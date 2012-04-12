FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed mulling costs, benefits of QE3 - Dudley
April 12, 2012

Fed mulling costs, benefits of QE3 - Dudley

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. policymakers are considering the costs and benefits of additional monetary stimulus and are ready to deploy a third round of quantitative easing measures if the economic outlook were to worsen, New York Federal Reserve Bank president William Dudley said on Thursday.

The influential member of the U.S. central bank’s monetary policy committee used the example of Japan’s stagnant economy as a cautionary tale against removing monetary stimulus too quickly.

“We currently anticipate exceptionally low interest rates until late 2014 and I haven’t seen any (economic) information to change that,” he said in response to a question from a small audience at the Center for Economic Development in Syracuse.

