Robert Durst denied bail, to remain in Louisiana until April court hearing

NEW ORLEANS, March 23 (Reuters) - Robert Durst, the real estate scion awaiting extradition to California to face a murder charge, was denied bail on Monday and will be held in Louisiana until his next court hearing on April 2, a judge ruled.

Durst’s attorneys have sought to expedite his extradition to Los Angeles County, where he has been charged with the 2000 murder of longtime friend Susan Berman. He faces weapons charges in New Orleans after his arrest at a hotel there earlier this month. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott)