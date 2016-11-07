FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Robert Durst of 'The Jinx' pleads not guilty to murder in Los Angeles
November 7, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 10 months ago

Robert Durst of 'The Jinx' pleads not guilty to murder in Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wealthy Manhattan real estate scion Robert Durst, a suspect in investigations of several slayings over the years, pleaded not guilty on Monday in a Los Angeles courtroom to a charge of murder in the fatal shooting of a close friend in 2000.

His arraignment came seven months after Durst, 73, the subject of last year's HBO documentary series "The Jinx," pleaded guilty in New Orleans to a federal weapons charge in a separate case and was sentenced to seven years in prison. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Gorman and Chris Reese)

