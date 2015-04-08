FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Real estate scion Robert Durst indicted on weapons charges in New Orleans
April 8, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Real estate scion Robert Durst indicted on weapons charges in New Orleans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS, April 8 (Reuters) - Robert Durst, the real estate scion awaiting extradition to California to face a murder charge, was indicted on weapons charges in New Orleans on Wednesday, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said.

Durst, who was recently featured in the HBO documentary “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” has been charged with the 2000 murder of a longtime friend in Los Angeles County and has sought a swift extradition to face that charge.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Will Dunham

