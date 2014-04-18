FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two quakes strike near zinc mine in Alaska -USGS
April 18, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

Two quakes strike near zinc mine in Alaska -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Two earthquakes, a magnitude 5.5 and a magnitude 5.4, struck near the Red Dog Operations zinc-lead mine in remote northwest Alaska, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quakes, which struck minutes apart, were centered just a few miles (km) southeast of Red Dog Mine, the world’s largest producer of zinc, which is operated by Canadian mining company Teck Resources.

The quake was extremely shallow, the USGS said. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Walsh)

