Small quake shakes South Carolina, Georgia in U.S.

Feb 14 (Reuters) - An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook the U.S. states of South Carolina and Georgia on Friday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The temblor struck at 10:23 p.m. (0323 GMT) about 7 miles (12 km) west of Edgefield, South Carolina, and at a depth of 3 miles (4.9 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

“It shook pretty good,” said Corporal Lisa Howard, a dispatcher for the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office. “The phone lines are still going crazy with people calling in.”

A police dispatcher in Claxton, Georgia, said there had been no indications of damage or injuries. (Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)