Suspected Ebola patient admitted to California hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A patient suspected of being infected with Ebola was admitted on Thursday to the University of California, Davis, Medical Center in Sacramento, the hospital said in a statement.

The statement provided no further immediate information about the patient, except to say that the individual was transferred on Thursday morning from Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento to UC Davis Medical Center with “symptoms consistent with Ebola infection.”

It said UC Davis has been designated by the California Department of Public Health as a priority hospital equipped to treat confirmed Ebola patients. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Writing and Additional Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)