Suspected Ebola patient in California tests negative for virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan 30 (Reuters) - A hospital patient in Sacramento, California, who was suspected of contracting Ebola has tested negative for infection with the deadly virus, a hospital spokeswoman said on Friday.

The negative test result was disclosed a day after the individual was admitted to the University of California-Davis Medical Center after traveling in West Africa, epicenter of the worst Ebola epidemic on record, and exhibiting possible symptoms of the disease. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles)