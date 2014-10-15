FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio Health Dept tracing contacts of second nurse with Ebola
October 15, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Ohio Health Dept tracing contacts of second nurse with Ebola

Yasmeen Abutaleb

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Ohio Health Department said it is tracing contacts of a second Texas nurse diagnosed with Ebola who flew from Cleveland to Dallas one day before she tested positive for the virus.

The department is also working with airline officials to track down additional people the nurse may have come into contact with, spokesman Jay Carey said. It is waiting on additional instructions from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Texas Health Department, Carey said.

Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

