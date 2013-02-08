FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-US settles with Macmillan in e-books case - Justice Dept
February 8, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-US settles with Macmillan in e-books case - Justice Dept

(Corrects number of settlements in paragraph 2)

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it is settling with publisher Macmillan as part of a wide-ranging antitrust case in which the government accused the largest U.S. book publishers of conspiring to raise e-book prices.

Macmillan, also known as Holtzbrinck Publishers LLC, is the fifth book publisher to settle in the case, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The department said it is continuing to litigate against Apple Inc, and a trial is scheduled to begin in June. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
