#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 6 years ago

Savings low, worry high among U.S. workers-report

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Linda Stern	
    WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. workers are
saving less, worrying more and may be unrealistic about their
ability to work as long as they think  necessary to afford
retirement, according to a major national survey released on
Tuesday.	
    The 2012 Retirement Confidence Survey, published by 
Employee Benefits Research Institute, found workers in January
as gloomy as they have ever been about their retirement
prospects. The survey, which measures workers' and retirees'
views of the future rather than actual savings data, has been
conducted annually for 22 years and is largely underwritten by
financial services firms. 	
    Some 60 percent of workers surveyed said they had less than
$25,000 in household savings (excluding their homes and
traditional pensions); 34 percent said they had pulled money out
of savings to pay for basic expenses; and only 52 percent said
they felt even somewhat confident that they would have enough
money to live comfortably through their retirement years.	
    The nation's confidence has plateaued "at the lowest levels
we've seen in the two decades since we've done this survey,"
said Jack VanDerhei, the report's co-author and research
director at EBRI.	
    VanDerhei said it was not clear how much the pessimism was 
warranted, since the survey did not track actual retirement
readiness or spending. Some workers could be in better shape
than they may think they are. 	
    For example, workers who had calculated their retirement
needs had significantly higher confidence levels than those who
had not done the math, said Greg Burrows, senior vice president
of the Principal Financial Group, a long-time underwriter of the
Retirement Confidence Survey.	
    But "a significant percent of the population is deluding
themselves," VanDerhei said. "If you're in your 50s and you
don't have any money saved and you don't have a... (defined
benefit)... plan, I have no problem saying that is delusional."	
     	
    INCOME DISPARITIES	
    The survey revealed sharp differences in retirement
readiness between respondents at upper versus lower income
levels. Of that 60 percent who said they lacked significant
savings: 57.35 percent have household income under $35,000, 50
percent are under age 40, and 21.6 percent have defined benefit
plans. 	
    But 93 percent of workers with household income over $75,000
said they have continued to save for retirement, and 21 percent
of respondents said they had more than $100,000 in savings and
investments (again, excluding the value of their homes and
defined benefit plans).	
    The survey queried 1,003 workers and 259 retirees during the
first two weeks of January.  	
    	
    Among the other significant findings:	
    -- Only 58 percent of workers said they were currently
saving money for retirement, compared with a peak of 65 percent
in 2009. The decline in the number of people saving was all in
households earning less than $75,000. Furthermore, significant
numbers of workers said they had to make unplanned withdrawals
from their savings in order to meet ordinary expenses.	
    Retirement concerns in general have taken a back seat to
concerns about job uncertainty and debt, EBRI said. 	
    	
    -- More workers now (than in previous surveys) are
depending, perhaps unrealistically, on their ability to work
longer: 37 percent say they expect to work after age 65, as
compared to 24 percent in 2007 and 18 percent in 2002. The full
retirement age is now 66, but workers appear to be looking
further out than that. In the 2012 survey, 26 percent of workers
said they expect to be 70 or older when they retire and another
7 percent said they would "never retire."	
    But EBRI cited "a considerable gap between workers'
expectations and retirees' experience." In 2012, roughly half of
the retirees surveyed said they left the workforce earlier than
they had planned to, mainly because of health problems or
disabilities, or because they were forced out of their jobs.	
    	
    -- Healthcare in retirement remains the big worry. Only 13
percent of workers said they were very confident that they will
be able to pay for medical expenses throughout retirement, and
only 9 percent feel that same level of comfort about long-term
care expenses.	
    	
    -- Current retirees have options. In 2012, only 22 percent
of actual retirees surveyed said they dipped into their savings
to pay for basic expenses; that is down from the 33 percent of
retirees who said they did that last year. That may be because
current retirees typically have some flexibility in a bad
economy to tighten their belts and spend less, said Mathew
Greenwald, whose consulting firm, Mathew Greenwald & Associates
Inc, conducted the survey with EBRI. 	
    	
    -- Not everyone has options. In 2012, only 74 percent of
employed workers taking the survey said they were offered any
kind of retirement plan at work, down from 77 percent in 2007.
And Greenwald projected that current workers will face higher
retirement pressures than the today's retirees: They will have
fewer defined benefit plans, more healthcare cost inflation and
more pressure on their savings.

