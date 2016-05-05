White House calls FDA e-cigarettes move a 'common sense' proposal

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The White House called the Food and Drug Administration move on Thursday to ban the sale of e-cigarettes and cigars to anyone under age 18 and impose other regulations a “common sense proposal” that helps the public health and safety of Americans.

“This is a common sense proposal carefully considered by the FDA,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing, saying FDA scientists took “care and caution and concern” in implementing the rule effectively and fairly.

“This is something that our scientists believe would have a tangible impact on the basic public health and safety of the American people, particularly America’s children,” Earnest added. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Alana Wise; Editing by Will Dunham)