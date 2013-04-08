FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Merger of Ecolab, Permian may go ahead, with changes -US
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2013 / 9:01 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Merger of Ecolab, Permian may go ahead, with changes -US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it had reached a settlement with chemical companies Ecolab Inc and the privately held Permian Mud Service Inc, allowing their proposed merger to move forward without one of Permian’s subsidiaries.

Without the sale of subsidiary Champion Technologies Inc, the merger would unlawfully reduce competition for services to deepwater wells in the Gulf of Mexico, the department said.

The deal was valued at $2.16 billion, Ecolab said in December.

Champion and an Ecolab subsidiary, Nalco Co, both provide chemicals to prevent equipment corrosion and blockages in deepwater oil and gas wells in the Gulf, as well as other benefits, the department said in a court filing.

The two companies have a combined 70 percent of that market, the Justice Department said in a court filing.

The Permian subsidiary will be sold to Clariant Corp, the department said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.