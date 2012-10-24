ADP overhauls U.S. private payrolls report

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A monthly reading of U.S. private sector employment will undergo changes to put it more in line with the more closely watched government non-farm payrolls report.

Automatic Data Processing said on Wednesday it had made the changes to its private job market report as part of a new partnership with Moody’s Analytics.

While economists use the report to fine-tune their labor market forecasts, ADP has had a spotty track record of predicting the initial reading for non-farm payrolls.

The report will include an increased number of industry categories and business sizes, ADP said. It will use a larger sample size and new methodology to further align it with the final revised readings from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

ADP’s monthly figures are typically released a couple days ahead of the government’s report.

The changes will be in effect as of ADP‘S employment report for October, which will be released Nov 1.