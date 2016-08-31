FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. economy 'pretty close' to full employment -Moody's Zandi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. nonfarm payrolls could show growth of about 150,000 in August, but are likely to be revised higher with the economy close to full employment, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Wednesday.

Zandi told reporters on a conference call that Wednesday's ADP report indicated a payrolls reading of about 185,000 to 190,000 for last month. He added that a number of technical factors, including a re-tooling of automobile plants and fluctuating start dates for school, in August usually result in a lower number that is subsequently revised higher.

Zandi also said he expects the unemployment rate to dip to 4.8 percent, which is very close to full employment.

The U.S. government is scheduled to release the August employment report on Friday. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Paul Simao)

