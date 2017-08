A security guard walks in front of an image of the Federal Reserve following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, DC, U.S. on March 16, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.2 percent annualized pace in the third quarter following the latest data on trade, car sales, manufacturing and services activities, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Wednesday.

The latest third-quarter GDP estimate match the figure calculated on Monday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.