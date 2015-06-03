FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. on track to grow 1.1 pct in second quarter -Atlanta Fed
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. on track to grow 1.1 pct in second quarter -Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Atlanta Fed comment, background)

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to expand by 1.1 percent in the second quarter after a larger-than-expected narrowing of its trade gap in April, Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

This is a stronger pace than the 0.8 percent reading on Monday.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the U.S. trade balance shrank to $40.88 billion in April, smaller than the $44.0 billion forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

This was lower than a revised $50.57 billion trade deficit in March.

The 19.2 percent drop in the April trade deficit was the largest decline since early 2009.

The Atlanta Fed said the April data suggested the trade gap poses a smaller 0.2 percentage point drag on gross domestic product in the second quarter versus an earlier estimate of a 0.6 point subtraction.

A huge trade deficit was a key factor that caused a 0.7 percent GDP contraction in the first quarter.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.