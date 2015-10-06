FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Fed raises Q3 view on U.S. economic growth
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Fed raises Q3 view on U.S. economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.1 percent in the third quarter on stronger real personal consumption from higher motor vehicle sales, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.

This was a faster rate from the regional Fed bank’s prior estimate of 0.9 percent last Thursday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The government’s figures on light motor vehicle sales released on Monday led the regional Fed’s program to add a 0.2 percentage point increase in real personal consumption to 3.6 percent in the third quarter.

Real net exports and equipment investment from Tuesday’s August trade data also lifted the model’s GDP reading, the Atlanta Fed said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.