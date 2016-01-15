FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas now sees no U.S. GDP growth in Q4
January 15, 2016 / 8:08 PM / 2 years ago

BNP Paribas now sees no U.S. GDP growth in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas’ U.S. economists said on Friday they now expect the world’s biggest economy likely posted no growth in the fourth quarter following disappointing data on December retail sales and November business inventories.

The bank had previously projected a slim 0.5 percent increase in U.S. gross domestic product in the final quarter of 2015. The U.S. economy will likely rebound in the first half of this year with upside risk to growth in the first quarter, they said.

“While (fourth-quarter) growth looks worse than we expected, employment and real incomes are running strong, which should bode well for growth in (the first half of) 2016,” BNP’s U.S. economists wrote in a research note on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

