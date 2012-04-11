FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US March budget gap widened, reflects payment shifts
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-US March budget gap widened, reflects payment shifts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. budget deficit widened to $198.16 billion in March, a record for the month, from $188.15 billion in the same month a year earlier, partly because some benefit payments normally made in April were shifted to March, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a $196 billion gap.

An analysis from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office last month forecast a deficit of $1.17 trillion for the entire 2012 budget year, a slight improvement from last year’s $1.3 trillion deficit. The persistent budget deficits are likely to fresh provide fodder for this year’s presidential election.

About $30 billion of benefit payments were accelerated to into March because April 1 fell on a Sunday.

The Treasury Department also noted two changes to its estimates for two subsidized government programs - the Troubled Asset Relief Program and the housing and economic recovery act - increased by spending by $20 billion.

During the first six months of fiscal 2012, which began Oct. 1, the cumulative deficit narrowed to $779.0 billion from $829.4 billion in the comparable first six months of fiscal 2011.

Government’s spending in March this year was $369.4 billion, down, from $339.0 billion in March 2011.

