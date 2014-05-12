FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. runs budget surplus in April, on track to narrow annual deficit
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 12, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. runs budget surplus in April, on track to narrow annual deficit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The United States posted a $107 billion budget surplus in April, according to Treasury Department figures released on Monday, suggesting the federal government was on track to slash its annual deficit.

Washington usually runs a surplus in April because households have a deadline for settling tax bills that month.

Last month’s surplus was slightly smaller than the $114 billion figure expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Tax receipts have surged this year as the economy has improved. The Congressional Budget Office expects the deficit will shrink to $492 billion during the fiscal year, which began in October. In 2013, the government ran a $680 billion deficit.

So far this year, the government has run $306 billion into the red. That deficit is 37 percent smaller than it was in the same period of fiscal 2013.

Last month’s receipts were $8 billion higher than they were in April of last year. Outlays were also higher, though they have been on a downward trend in part because an improved labor market has led fewer people to draw on jobless benefits.

The expiration of benefits for many long-term unemployed workers in January has also reduced outlays. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.