U.S. posts $14 billion budget deficit in December
January 13, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. posts $14 billion budget deficit in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government posted a budget deficit of $14 billion in December, compared with a surplus of $2 billion in the same month a year earlier, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $216 billion, according to the Treasury’s monthly budget statement. Receipts last month totaled $350 billion, while outlays were at $364 billion.

Accounting for calendar adjustments, December would have shown a surplus of $38 billion compared to an adjusted surplus of $19 billion for December 2014. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

