UPDATE 1-Foreigners snub long-term US assets for 2nd month in July

(Adds details)

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in July for a second straight month, led by outflows in Treasuries, stocks, and corporate bonds, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

Net sales of long-term U.S. assets notched $18.6 billion in July after $18.7 billion the previous month. Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought $57.7 billion in U.S. assets, recovering from outflows of $142 billion in June.

Private investors bought $84.9 billion in U.S. assets, while official investors, such as central banks, sold $27.1 billion.

As yields declined, foreigners sold $800 million in U.S. Treasuries in July, from outflows of $20.8 billion in June. It was the second consecutive month of U.S. Treasuries selling by foreign investors.

Data also showed China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell to $1.265 trillion in July. China is still, however, the largest holder of U.S. government debt.

Japan’s Treasuries holding was steady at $1.219 trillion, while Belgium’s dropped to $352.6 billion.

The July report also showed outflows in equities to the tune of $3.5 billion, from net purchases of $2.6 billion the previous month. It was the first outflow in stocks in four months.

Investors also sold U.S. corporate bonds for a fourth straight month, amounting to $7.1 billion. In June, corporate bond outflows totaled $3.6 billion.

The only purchases were in agency bonds, which saw inflows of $7.5 billion in July, compared with purchases of $3.4 billion in June. It was the third straight month of inflows for agency bonds. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)