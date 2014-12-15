Foreign investors sell long-term U.S. assets in October

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in October after making massive purchases the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Monday.

Net sales of long-term U.S. assets were $1.4 billion in October, following inflows of $164.3 billion in September.

However, including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors snapped up $178.4 billion in U.S. assets.

Data also showed China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries further declined to $1.252 trillion from $1.266 trillion in September. China is still, however, the largest holder of U.S. government debt. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)