Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in November -flows data
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in November -flows data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities in November after selling the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.

Net purchases of long-term U.S. assets were $33.5 billion in November, after outflows of $1.4 billion in October. However, including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $6.3 billion in U.S. assets in November, compared with a revised inflow of $179.5 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)

