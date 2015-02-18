Foreign selling of U.S. assets in Dec largest since Jan 2009-Treasury data

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investor selling of U.S. assets increased in December, with outflows at their largest in nearly six years, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday.

These outflows, which include both long-term and short-term U.S. securities, totaled $174.8 billion in December compared with sales of just $14.3 billion the previous month.

Foreign investors, meanwhile, bought long-term U.S. assets amounting to $35.4 billion two months ago, from $33.5 billion n November. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)