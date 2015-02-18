FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign selling of U.S. assets in Dec largest since Jan 2009-Treasury data
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

Foreign selling of U.S. assets in Dec largest since Jan 2009-Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investor selling of U.S. assets increased in December, with outflows at their largest in nearly six years, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday.

These outflows, which include both long-term and short-term U.S. securities, totaled $174.8 billion in December compared with sales of just $14.3 billion the previous month.

Foreign investors, meanwhile, bought long-term U.S. assets amounting to $35.4 billion two months ago, from $33.5 billion n November. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.