UPDATE 1-Foreigners increase long-term US asset purchases-Treasury

By Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners stepped up buying of U.S. government bonds and other long-term American securities in May, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

Treasury purchases jumped by $45.9 billion, outpacing April’s net inflow of $38.7 billion. Demand for U.S. government bonds rose steadily on the month as Europe’s debt crisis worsened, making investors wary of riskier securities.

Private investors were the biggest Treasury buyers in May, though official institutions, which include central banks, were also net buyers to the tune of $20.8 billion.

China, the largest U.S. foreign creditor, increased its holdings by $5.2 billion to $1.170 trillion, while Japan’s total rose by $15.4 billion to $1.105 trillion.

The inflow produced no surprise to the market, which has seen Treasury prices soar and yields fall over the last several months.

“Nonetheless, the buying was decent,” said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Overall, foreigners poured $55 billion into long-term U.S. assets, including $7.4 billion into securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Ader, though, noted that foreigners sold agencies aggressively in March and April, adding May’s tally “needs to be taken in that context.”

Including short-dated assets such as bills, foreigners snapped up $101.7 billion in May, the most since last August, reversing a revised $8.2 billion outflow seen in April.