Foreigners sold U.S. assets in June-Treasury data
August 15, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Foreigners sold U.S. assets in June-Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in June to the tune of $18.7 billion, compared with purchases of $18.6 billion the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.

Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $153.5 billion in June, reversing an inflow of $33.1 billion in May.

Foreign investors also sold $20.8 billion in Treasuries for the month of June, after purchases of $25.0 billion in May. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

