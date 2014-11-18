Foreign buys of long-term US assets in Sept largest in 4-1/2 yrs

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities in September for a second straight month, with inflows at their highest in 4-1/2 years, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

Net purchases of long-term U.S. assets notched $164.3 billion in September, after a $52.1 billion inflow in August. However, including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $55.6 billion in U.S. assets, the first outflow since June.

Data also showed China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined to $1.266 trillion in September. China is still, however, the largest holder of U.S. government debt. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)