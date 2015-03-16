FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign investors sell long-term U.S. assets in Jan -Treasury data
March 16, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Foreign investors sell long-term U.S. assets in Jan -Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in January after buying them the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Monday.

Net sales of long-term U.S. assets were $27.2 billion in January after revised inflows of $39.2 billion in December. However, including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought $88.3 billion in U.S. assets in January, compared with a revised inflow of $176.8 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

