Foreign investors buy long-term U.S. assets in Feb-Treasury data

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities in February after selling them the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday.

Net buying of long-term U.S. assets totaled $9.8 billion in February after an outflow of $27.4 billion in January. Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought a net $4.1 billion in February after a revised inflow of $51 billion the month before.

Data also showed that Japan is now the largest holder of U.S. Treasuries, eclipsing China. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)