Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in May
July 16, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a fourth consecutive month in May, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Thursday.

Net buying of long-term U.S. assets totaled $93 billion in May from a revised inflow of $54.4 billion in April. Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought $115 billion in May from $107.9 billion the previous month.

Data also showed foreign investors bought U.S. Treasuries to the tune of $53.4 billion in May, the largest purchases since February 2014. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

