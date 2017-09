NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - The pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest fell more than expected in March to its lowest level since August, resuming its recent trend of slower regional growth, a report showed on Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer was 55.9, down from 59.8 in February. Economists’ median forecast in a Reuters poll was 59.0. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)