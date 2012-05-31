FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Chicago PMI index 52.7 in May
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Chicago PMI index 52.7 in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago said on Thursday it index of Midwest business
activity fell in May to 52.7 from 56.2 in April.	
    Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median
reading of 56.5 in May versus an April reading of 56.2. 	

                        May    April  March   Feb   Jan   Dec   
 	
NAPM-Chicago            52.7   56.2   62.2   64.0   60.2  62.2  	
Production              50.0   51.2   68.6   67.8   63.8  64.9 	
New Orders*             52.9   57.4   63.3   69.2   63.6  67.1  	
Order Backlog*          46.3   56.8   54.3   53.6   48.3  57.3  	
Inventories             49.4   53.9   57.4   49.6   51.6  52.0  	
Employment*             57.0   58.7   56.3   64.2   54.7  59.2  	
Supplier Deliveries*    56.2   55.6   57.8   57.7   61.5  56.6  	
Prices Paid             60.4   68.6   70.1   65.6   62.4  63.8  	
  	
The * indicates components used to calculate index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.