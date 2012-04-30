FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Chicago PMI index 56.2 in April
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Chicago PMI index 56.2 in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said on Monday it index of Midwest business activity fell in April to 56.2 from 62.2 in March. (seasonal adj)

April March Feb Jan Dec Nov NAPM-Chicago 56.2 62.2 64.0 60.2 62.2 62.5 Production 51.2 68.6 67.8 63.8 64.9 66.5 New Orders* 57.4 63.3 69.2 63.6 67.1 68.5 Order Backlog* 56.8 54.3 53.6 48.3 57.3 55.6 Inventories 53.9 57.4 49.6 51.6 52.0 54.3 Employment* 58.7 56.3 64.2 54.7 59.2 58.6 Supplier Deliveries* 55.6 57.8 57.7 61.5 56.6 56.4 Prices Paid 68.6 70.1 65.6 62.4 63.8 61.8 The * indicates components used to calculate index.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.