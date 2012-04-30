TABLE-Chicago PMI index 56.2 in April

April 30 (Reuters) - The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said on Monday it index of Midwest business activity fell in April to 56.2 from 62.2 in March. (seasonal adj)

April March Feb Jan Dec Nov NAPM-Chicago 56.2 62.2 64.0 60.2 62.2 62.5 Production 51.2 68.6 67.8 63.8 64.9 66.5 New Orders* 57.4 63.3 69.2 63.6 67.1 68.5 Order Backlog* 56.8 54.3 53.6 48.3 57.3 55.6 Inventories 53.9 57.4 49.6 51.6 52.0 54.3 Employment* 58.7 56.3 64.2 54.7 59.2 58.6 Supplier Deliveries* 55.6 57.8 57.7 61.5 56.6 56.4 Prices Paid 68.6 70.1 65.6 62.4 63.8 61.8 The * indicates components used to calculate index.