FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-U.S. Treasury's Lew to discuss currency policy on China visit
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-U.S. Treasury's Lew to discuss currency policy on China visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes)

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will discuss China’s currency policy and a range of other economic issues during a visit to the Asian nation next week, senior Treasury officials said on Friday.

They said while Beijing had made progress in moving to a more flexible currency regime, the Chinese yuan remained undervalued.

“Currency policy remains a priority for the Treasury. It is important that they (China) continue to move toward a market-determined exchange rate,” a senior Treasury official said in a conference call with reporters.

Lew will leave for China on Sunday and hold meetings with Chinese officials on Tuesday, Treasury officials said. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.