FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economies likely stalled in more than 100 US metros in 2013-Mayors
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

Economies likely stalled in more than 100 US metros in 2013-Mayors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The economies of 119 U.S. metropolitan areas likely either declined or were flat this year, compared to only 73 areas where the local economies sputtered in 2012, according to a report released by the U.S. Conference of Mayors on Monday.

Many more metropolitan areas probably had some economic growth in 2013, the group of mayors found in the study prepared by IHS Global Insight, but that growth was slim. Of the 244 areas where the economies expanded, 93 had growth of 1 percent or less.

A metropolitan area usually includes a city and surrounding suburbs.

Texas has recovered quickly from the 2007-09 recession, and its town of Midland likely had the most robust growth this year of 7.3 percent, the report found, followed by the metropolitan area of Odessa, 6.4 percent.

The report also looked at employment, given that nearly 90 percent of U.S. non-farm jobs are found in metropolitan areas. It expects that 290 areas saw some job growth, more than three times the 73 areas that likely saw flat or declining employment. Some of the largest increases were again in Texas, where Houston’s employment likely grew 3.6 percent and employment in the Dallas area likely increased 3.4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.