U.S. consumer confidence rises to strongest since August 2007

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence strengthened to its highest level in more than seven years in January on growing optimism about the jobs market and the overall economy, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes jumped to 102.9 from an upwardly revised 93.1 in December. Economists expected a January reading of 95.1, according to a Reuters poll.

The December figure was originally reported as 92.6. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)