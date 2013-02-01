FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. construction spending rises, private sector drives gains
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 1, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. construction spending rises, private sector drives gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending rose in December, with strong gains in home building and business investment outweighing a sharp drop in public works spending by state and local governments.

Construction spending increased 0.9 percent to an annual rate of $885 billion, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.6 percent gain.

The data showed America’s private sector picking up the slack from a shift toward government austerity.

Spending on private residential projects increased 2.2 percent in December, a reflection of the country’s improving housing market that is expected to help economic growth this year.

Public sector construction spending fell 1.4 percent to an annual rate of $270 billion, the lowest level since November 2006.

State and local spending dropped by 1.7 percent, while outlays on federal government projects - a relatively small component of overall construction spending - rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Neil Stempleman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.