U.S. construction spending rises to highest since 2008
October 1, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. construction spending rises to highest since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending climbed in August to the highest level since 2008, boosted by a surge in outlays for residential projects and giving a sign the housing market was helping the overall economy.

Construction spending increased 0.7 percent to $1.09 trillion, the highest level since May 2008, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.5 percent gain.

Construction spending has increased for nine straight months, although the government said July’s growth was less sharp than initially estimated.

Construction spending in August was buoyed by a 1.3 percent jump in private residential construction spending to the highest level since January 2008. Spending on private non-residential construction projects rose 0.2 percent, hitting its highest level since November 2008.

Public construction outlays rose 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
