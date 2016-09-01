FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. construction spending unchanged in July
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 1, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

U.S. construction spending unchanged in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending was unexpectedly flat in July as gains in the private sector were offset by steep declines in government outlays, but upward revisions to the prior two months suggested a lift to the second-quarter economic growth estimate.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the unchanged reading for construction spending followed a 0.9 percent rise in June that had previously been reported as a 0.6 percent decline. In addition, construction spending in May was revised to show a rise of 0.1 percent instead of a drop of 0.1 percent.

Construction outlays were up 1.5 percent from a year ago. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rising 0.5 percent in July.

The upward revisions to the May and June construction spending data could see the second-quarter gross domestic product estimate revised up from the 1.1 percent annual pace reported last month. The government will publish its third GDP estimate for the second quarter later this month.

In July, private construction spending increased 1.0 percent, with outlays on residential construction rising 0.3 percent. Private residential construction spending slipped 0.1 percent in June.

Spending on private nonresidential structures increased 1.7 percent in July, the third straight monthly rise.

Public construction spending, however, dropped 3.1 percent in July, the lowest level since February 2015.

Outlays on state and local government construction projects also fell 3.1 percent to an almost 1-1/2-year low. Federal government construction spending declined 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.