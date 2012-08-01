FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US construction spending up in June, propelled by residential
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

US construction spending up in June, propelled by residential

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending rose modestly in June as investment in new homes and in home improvement countered a drop-off in public works projects funded by the federal government.

Total construction spending increased 0.4 percent during the month to an annual rate of $842 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. That was spot on the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Housing has become one of the few bright spots in the U.S. economy this year, with spending on residential construction up 1.3 percent in June.

Government construction spending was flat during the month, with public works projects by the federal government down 1.6 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.