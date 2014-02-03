FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. construction spending up 0.1 percent in December
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 3, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. construction spending up 0.1 percent in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending rose modestly in December to its highest level since March 2009, as a jump in private residential projects offset weakness in the public construction sector.

Construction spending was up 0.1 percent to an annual rate of $930.5 billion, the Commerce Department said on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 0.2 percent.

Construction spending in November was revised to show a 0.8 percent rise instead of the previously reported 1.0 percent increase.

The December construction spending data was buoyed by a 2.6 percent jump in private residential construction. Overall private construction spending increased 1.0 percent to an annual rate of $663.9 billion, the highest level since December 2008.

Public construction spending, however, fell 2.3 percent, its biggest drop in a year, with state and local outlays falling 2.7 percent. Federal construction spending was up 2.0 percent in the month. (Reporting by Paul Simao; Editing by Melissa Bland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.