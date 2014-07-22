FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. June CPI rises 0.3 pct
July 22, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. June CPI rises 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects June CPI-Urban Consumers index)
    July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index
(CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): 
        Percent Changes:                  Seasonally  Adj.    Unadjusted
                                            June      May     June14/13
       All Items                             0.3      0.4          2.1
        Excluding Food/Energy                0.1      0.3          1.9
       Energy                                1.6      0.9          3.2
       Food and Beverages                   unch      0.4          2.2
       Food                                  0.1      0.5          2.3
       CPI-Urban Consumers-X             238.343   237.900
         X-Data unadjusted.
        Percent Changes:                  Seasonally  Adj.    Unadjusted
                                            June      May     June14/13
       Housing                               0.1      0.3          2.6
       Shelter                               0.2      0.3          2.8
       Rent of Primary Residence             0.3      0.3          3.2
       Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y             0.2      0.2          2.6
       Housing Fuels/Utilities              -0.3      0.9          4.3
       Household Furnishings/Operations      0.2     -0.2         -1.5
       Apparel                               0.5      0.3          0.9
       Transportation                        1.0      0.6          1.6
       New/Used Motor Vehicles-V            -0.4     unch         -0.2
       New Vehicles                         -0.3      0.2         unch
       Gasoline                              3.3      0.7          2.3
       Medical Care                         unch      0.3         unch
       Prescription drugs                    1.0      0.7          4.1
       Recreation-V                          0.1     unch          0.5
       Education/Communication-V             0.2      0.1          1.6
       Tobacco                               1.0      0.2          4.3
       Commodities                           0.5      0.3          1.0
       Services                              0.1      0.4          2.8
       Airline Fares                         0.4      5.8          5.3
       CPI-W                                 0.3      0.3          2.0
    Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage
earners and clerical workers.
      The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for
all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.       
       Percent Changes:   June    May   Prev  June14/13
                          unch   -0.1   -0.1     -0.1
     FORECASTS:
     Reuters survey of economists forecast:
     U.S. June CPI +0.3 pct
     U.S. June CPI year-over-year +2.1 pct
     U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
     U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct
     U.S. June CPI unadjusted index level 238.42
     U.S. June Real Earnings unch
     NOTES:
     N/A-not available

