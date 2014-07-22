CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. June CPI rises 0.3 pct

(Corrects June CPI-Urban Consumers index) July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted June May June14/13 All Items 0.3 0.4 2.1 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.3 1.9 Energy 1.6 0.9 3.2 Food and Beverages unch 0.4 2.2 Food 0.1 0.5 2.3 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 238.343 237.900 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted June May June14/13 Housing 0.1 0.3 2.6 Shelter 0.2 0.3 2.8 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 3.2 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 2.6 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.3 0.9 4.3 Household Furnishings/Operations 0.2 -0.2 -1.5 Apparel 0.5 0.3 0.9 Transportation 1.0 0.6 1.6 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.4 unch -0.2 New Vehicles -0.3 0.2 unch Gasoline 3.3 0.7 2.3 Medical Care unch 0.3 unch Prescription drugs 1.0 0.7 4.1 Recreation-V 0.1 unch 0.5 Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.1 1.6 Tobacco 1.0 0.2 4.3 Commodities 0.5 0.3 1.0 Services 0.1 0.4 2.8 Airline Fares 0.4 5.8 5.3 CPI-W 0.3 0.3 2.0 Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers. The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted. Percent Changes: June May Prev June14/13 unch -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 FORECASTS: Reuters survey of economists forecast: U.S. June CPI +0.3 pct U.S. June CPI year-over-year +2.1 pct U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct U.S. June CPI unadjusted index level 238.42 U.S. June Real Earnings unch NOTES: N/A-not available