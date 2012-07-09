UPDATE 1-U.S. May consumer credit expands most in five months

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer credit expanded in May by the most in five months as Americans used their credit cards more readily, offering hope consumer spending will help the sputtering economy.

Consumer credit grew by $17.12 billion in May, the Federal Reserve said on Monday. That was well above the $8.5 billion advance Wall Street economists had forecast in a Reuters poll.

The Fed also said credit rose more during April than originally thought.

The data follows a report on Friday showing U.S. employers hired at a dismal pace in June, which fueled concerns Europe’s debt crisis was shifting the U.S. economy into low gear. Most economists think economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, when the pace of hiring fell off dramatically.

Credit data can be tricky to interpret because running up debts is not always a sign of optimism. People might turn to credit cards because they are not making enough money.

But the credit data from May suggests U.S. consumers are gaining some confidence after a long stretch in the doldrums.

Revolving credit, which includes credit cards, grew by $8.01 billion. That was the biggest gain since November 2007, which was the eve of the 2007-2009 recession. Consumers paid down revolving credit during the recession and only started using it more since mid-2011.

Non-revolving credit, which includes car and student loans, increased by $9.10 billion in May.

Consumer credit flows - a relatively new data series that the Fed says is more sensitive to economic trends - also picked up. The flow of consumer credit rose to an annual rate of $205.4 billion in May. In April, that rate was $119.4 billion, the Fed said.