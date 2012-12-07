FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. consumer credit increases $14.2 bln in October
#Credit Markets
December 7, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S. consumer credit increases $14.2 bln in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer credit rose more than expected in October, increasing for a third month in a hopeful sign for consumer spending.

The Federal Reserve said on Friday consumer credit increased $14.2 billion in October after rising by an upwardly revised $12.2 billion in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer credit rising $10 billion after advancing by a previously reported $11.4 billion in September.

Revolving credit, which includes credit cards, rebounded to an increase of $3.38 billion after falling $2.19 billion the prior month. Non-revolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, rose $10.78 billion. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Neil Stempleman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
